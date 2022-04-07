English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Fitness certificate obtained through automated testing stations to become mandatory for transport vehicles

    Transport vehicles that are up to eight years old can obtain a fitness certificate for two years. Vehicles older than eight years can get a certificate for only one year.

    April 07, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    The government has made it mandatory for transport vehicles to obtain a fitness certificate through a registered Automated Testing Station.

    The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a notification regarding the regulatory change. The notification on amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, was issued on April 5.

    Fitness testing of motor vehicles shall be done only through an Automatic Testing Station registered in accordance with Rule 175 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989.

    Close

    Related stories

    As per the notification, fitness testing shall be done mandatorily for Heavy Goods/Heavy Passenger Motor Vehicles from April 1, 2023. For Medium Goods Vehicles/Medium Passenger Motor Vehicles and Light Motor Vehicles (Transport), testing will be mandatory from June 1, 2024.

    After releasing a draft in February, the Ministry had given a month's time for suggestions from various stakeholders.

    During certificate renewal, transport vehicles that are up to eight years old can obtain a fitness certificate for two years. Vehicles older than eight years can get a certificate for only one year.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Automated Testing Stations #Fitness Certificate #Ministry of Road Transport #motor-vehicles
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 02:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.