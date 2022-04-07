Fitness certificate obtained through automated testing stations to become mandatory for transport vehicles

Representative Image

The government has made it mandatory for transport vehicles to obtain a fitness certificate through a registered Automated Testing Station.



.@MORTHIndia has issued a notification dated 5th April 2022 regarding mandatory fitness of motor vehicles only through an Automated Testing Station, registered in accordance with rule 175 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a notification regarding the regulatory change. The notification on amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, was issued on April 5.

Fitness testing of motor vehicles shall be done only through an Automatic Testing Station registered in accordance with Rule 175 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989.

As per the notification, fitness testing shall be done mandatorily for Heavy Goods/Heavy Passenger Motor Vehicles from April 1, 2023. For Medium Goods Vehicles/Medium Passenger Motor Vehicles and Light Motor Vehicles (Transport), testing will be mandatory from June 1, 2024.

After releasing a draft in February, the Ministry had given a month's time for suggestions from various stakeholders.

During certificate renewal, transport vehicles that are up to eight years old can obtain a fitness certificate for two years. Vehicles older than eight years can get a certificate for only one year.





