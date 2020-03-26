App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 07:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fitch withdraws Lodha's rating

Fitch has affirmed the long-term foreign currency issuer default rating on Macrotech at CCC and has also simultaneously withdrawn the ratings for commercial reasons, the agency said on Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the ratings on Macrotech Developers (formerly Lodha Developers) but has retained its existing rating CCC, which is junk or below investment grade.

Fitch has affirmed the long-term foreign currency issuer default rating on Macrotech at CCC and has also simultaneously withdrawn the ratings for commercial reasons, the agency said on Thursday.

The rating affirmation reflects the assessment that there are no material changes to its credit profile since the last rating action on March 13.

Close
Normally ratings are withdrawn if the issuer is not cooperating or ask for withdrawal.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 07:38 pm

tags #Fitch Ratings #Macrotech Developers

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.