Fitch, S&P ratings assign ‘BBB’ ratings on State Bank of India’s senior unsecured bonds

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:05 PM IST

The U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes will be part of the India-based bank's US$10 billion medium-term note program, agencies said.

The global rating agencies, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch ratings on April 25 said they assigned ‘BBB-’ long-term issue rating to benchmark-sized notes that the London branch of State Bank of India (SBI) proposes to issue.

The US dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes will be part of the India-based bank's $10 billion medium-term note program, the agency said.

“The proposed notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of SBI, and shall at all times rank equally with all other unsecured obligations of the bank,” S&P Global said in a release said.