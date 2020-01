Fitch assigns 'BB' rating to Glenmark's proposed US dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said it has assigned Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd's proposed US dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes 'BB' rating with a stable outlook.

"Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BB' to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd's (BB/Stable) proposed US dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes," it said in a statement.

According to Fitch, 'BB' ratings indicate an elevated vulnerability to default risk, particularly in the event of adverse changes in business or economic conditions over time. However, business or financial flexibility exists that supports the servicing of financial commitments.

The proposed notes, it said, are rated at the same level as Glenmark's issuer default rating because they will represent its direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

Glenmark's credit profile, the rating agency said, remains broadly unaffected by the proposed issuance, as the company intends to use the proceeds to repay debt. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.