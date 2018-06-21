App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 08:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fitch affirms NTPC rating at BBB-; outlook stable

NTPC's ratings benefit from its dominant market position in India's power-generation industry and regulated business model, which provides cash flow certainty.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fitch Ratings has today pegged state-run NTPC's long-term foreign and local-currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) at BBB-, which is an investment grade rating. According to  Fitch Ratings statement, the outlook is stable. The agency has also affirmed NTPC's senior unsecured rating of BBB-, and the BBB- ratings on its USD 6 billion medium-term note programme and the notes issued under the programme.

NTPC's ratings benefit from its dominant market position in India's power-generation industry and regulated business model, which provides cash flow certainty. The company has managed its counter-party risks well, with 100 per cent collection efficiency for the past 15 years despite the weak financial position of many of its customers, it said.

NTPC's high capex requirements are likely to lead to negative free cash flow over the next few years. Its IDR reflects its current standalone profile of BBB-.

"If its standalone profile weakens, but stays within three notches of the Indian sovereign rating (BBB-/stable), we will rate NTPC using a top-down approach due to the strong likelihood of state support under Fitch's government-related entities rating criteria," it added.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 08:20 am

tags #Business #Market news #NTPC

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.