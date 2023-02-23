 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fitch affirms Adani Transmission's restricted group notes at 'BBB-', outlook stable

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST

The credit assessment is not directly affected by the alleged malpractices at Adani group, as claimed in Hindenburg Research's report, "due to the ringfenced nature of these assets", the ratings agency clarified.

Fitch Ratings on February 23 said it has affirmed the "BBB-" ratings on the $400 million senior secured notes issued by the restricted group of Adani Transmission. The outlook is "stable", stated a note issued by the ratings agency.

The restricted group includes six co-issuers - Barmer Power Transmission Service, Chhattisgarh-WR Transmission, Hadoti Power Transmission Service, Raipur-Rajnandgaon-Warora Transmission, Sipat Transmission Limited and Thar Power Transmission Service, and and one non-issuing SPV, Adani Transmission (Rajasthan) Ltd (ATRL).

Fitch projects an average debt-service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.48x for group, with a profile DSCR of 1.30x between the financial years ending March 2027 (FY27) and FY33.

"The restricted group's financial profile is stronger than that commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating for this portfolio of assets, reflecting considerable rating headroom at the current level," it said.