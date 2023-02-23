Fitch affirms Adani Transmission's restricted group notes at 'BBB-', outlook stable

Fitch projects an average debt-service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.48x for group (Representative image)

Fitch Ratings on February 23 said it has affirmed the "BBB-" ratings on the $400 million senior secured notes issued by the restricted group of Adani Transmission. The outlook is "stable", stated a note issued by the ratings agency.

The restricted group includes six co-issuers - Barmer Power Transmission Service, Chhattisgarh-WR Transmission, Hadoti Power Transmission Service, Raipur-Rajnandgaon-Warora Transmission, Sipat Transmission Limited and Thar Power Transmission Service, and and one non-issuing SPV, Adani Transmission (Rajasthan) Ltd (ATRL).

Fitch projects an average debt-service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.48x for group, with a profile DSCR of 1.30x between the financial years ending March 2027 (FY27) and FY33.

"The restricted group's financial profile is stronger than that commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating for this portfolio of assets, reflecting considerable rating headroom at the current level," it said.

The credit assessment is not directly affected by the alleged malpractices at Adani group, as claimed in Hindenburg Research's report, "due to the ringfenced nature of these assets", the ratings agency clarified.

Fitch, however, noted the project companies have longer-term residual exposure to inflation in light of the mismatch between the operating and maintenance (O&M) cost escalation rates and the largely unindexed revenue base.

The note issued on its website pointed out that the restricted group of Adani Transmission recorded "strong operating performance in FY22 as well as 1HFY23".

"All its lines and substations operated normally and average availability across the individual assets remained above 99.8 percent throughout the periods. All assets were eligible for incentive payments," it said.

The incentive income helped offset O&M costs, resulting in a wider EBITDA margin (FY22: 95 percent against the previous year's Fitch Rating Case of 94 percent), the agency said, adding that the FY22 EBITDA remained flat at around Rs 6 billion against its rating case estimate of Rs 5.9 billion.

There was no distribution lock-up in FY22 and first half of FY23, it added.

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action or downgrade is lowering of India's country ceiling to 'BB+', Fitch said. On the other hand, an upgrade in India's country ceiling will lead to a positive rating action for the restricted group, it noted.