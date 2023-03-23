 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fitch affirms Adani Ports at 'BBB-', gives 'stable' outlook

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST

Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited's (APSEZ) long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable, it said in statement.

At close on March 23, Adani Ports & SEZ was quoting at Rs 654.95, down Rs 2.35, or 0.36 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 666.65 and an intraday low of Rs 653.50.

The rating agency said in its note that the controversy over the Hindenburg report has a limited near-term impact on APSEZ's cost of funding and access at the current rating level.

"We expect APSEZ's financial flexibility to remain supported by its robust portfolio of seaports, which comprises strategically located assets with best-in-class operational efficiency and an adequate liquidity position," Fitch said.