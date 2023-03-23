Fitch affirms Adani Ports at 'BBB-', gives 'stable' outlook

Credit rating agency Fitch on March 23 assigned a 'stable' outlook to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ).

Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited's (APSEZ) long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable, it said in statement.

The rating agency said in its note that the controversy over the Hindenburg report has a limited near-term impact on APSEZ's cost of funding and access at the current rating level.

"We expect APSEZ's financial flexibility to remain supported by its robust portfolio of seaports, which comprises strategically located assets with best-in-class operational efficiency and an adequate liquidity position," Fitch said.

"APSEZ's internal cash surplus is sufficient to cover its near-term operations and debt obligations as well as its budgeted capex," it added. However, Fitch said about half of APSEZ's cargo is sticky, which includes contractual take-or-pay cargo -- cargo that is unlikely to be diverted to other ports due to infrastructure restrictions such as the lack of facilities to handle crude oil -- and cargo from joint-venture partners.

Jack Dorsey’s Block falls after Hindenburg says it’s short the stock

It further stated, "APSEZ has timing flexibility in its expansion projects. Management has budgeted capex of about Rs 40 billion-45 billion for the year ending March 2024 (FY24), but this could be restricted to maintenance capex of about 10% of total capex budgeted." The agency has also revised the ESG assessment for Governance Structure and Group Structure for APSEZ to '4' from '3' to reflect governance weaknesses at the sponsor level and other Adani group entities. The rating agency said its governance assessment rating at 'BBB-' for Adani Ports is constrained by India's (BBB-/Stable) country ceiling of 'BBB-'. Barring this constraint, the company' financial is stronger than that commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating. Adani group has faced stock rout after a US short seller Hindenburg Research came out with a report on January 24 alleging financial and accounting fraud by the ports-to-energy conglomerate. Adani Group has denied all charges. At close on March 23, Adani Ports & SEZ was quoting at Rs 654.95, down Rs 2.35, or 0.36 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 666.65 and an intraday low of Rs 653.50.

