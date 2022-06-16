Fiscal condition of states signal stress build-up: RBI

The fiscal condition of states in India is showing warning signs of building stress, the central bank said in its monthly bulletin released on June 16.

“The slowdown in own tax revenue, a high share of committed expenditure, and rising subsidy burden have stretched state government finances exacerbated by COVID-19,” the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

“For the five most indebted states, the debt stock is no longer sustainable, as the debt growth has outpaced their GSDP (gross state domestic product) growth in the last five years.”

New sources of risks have emerged, namely a relaunch of the old pension scheme by some states, rising expenditure on non-merit freebies, expanding contingent liabilities, and the ballooning overdue of DISCOMs - warranting strategic corrective measures, the RBI said.

The last two years have indeed seen the finances of state governments take a heavy beating, with outstanding liabilities of all states and Union Territories (UTs) rising to 31.1 percent of their gross state domestic product at the end of FY21 from 26.3 percent a year ago.

Stress tests show that the fiscal conditions of the most indebted state governments are expected to deteriorate further, with their debt-GSDP ratio likely to remain above 35 percent in 2026-27, the central bank said.

As a corrective measure, the state governments must restrict their revenue expenses by cutting down expenditure on non-merit goods in the near term. In the medium term, these states need to put efforts toward stabilising debt levels, the RBI said.

Further, large-scale reforms in the power distribution sector would enable the DISCOMs to reduce losses and make them financially sustainable and operationally efficient.

“In the long term, increasing the share of capital outlays in the total expenditure will help create long-term assets, generate revenue, and boost operational efficiency,” the bulletin said.

Alongside, state governments need to conduct fiscal risk analyses and stress test their debt profiles regularly to be able to put in place provisioning and other specific risk mitigation strategies to manage fiscal risks efficiently, the central bank said.