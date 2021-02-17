MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

FirstCry to raise upto $200 mn, early investors seek exit: Report

The company is also is looking at going initial public offering (IPO) way over the next two years.

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST
Credit: Firstcry.com

Credit: Firstcry.com

Baby and mother care retailer FirstCry is looking to raise $150-180 million in secondary funding which is expected to double the company's valuation is less than 2 years, The Economic Times reported.

Last year in February, the company raised $296 million (Rs 2,120 crore) in Series E funding from Softbank Vision Fund, pushing the startup into the unicorn club.

The upcoming round of funding includes investors like TPG Growth, Premji Invest, and ChrysCapital to acquire a stake in the company, the report said. It further added that this will allow the early-stage investors to exit the company.

"Some of the company’s early backers might be looking to sell their stake, fully or partially,” said the report citing a person with the knowledge of the matter.

Reportedly, the company had a revenue of Rs 887.5 crore in FY2020, a 65.8% higher than the previous year that helped in slashing its losses by  82.5 percent to Rs 162.7 crore during the period, according to its annual financials sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler.

Close

Related stories

The company is also is looking at going initial public offering (IPO) way over the next two years. It started its operations in 2010 and acquired BabyOye from Mahindra in 2016. The company claims to have over 2 lakh unique products, along with 7.5 million registered users and 5800 brands on its shelves.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: ##Babyproducts #Business #FirstCry #funding #investment
first published: Feb 17, 2021 11:59 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.