First quarter of FY24 projects strong outlook for entry-level, junior employees: Report

The first quarter of the next fiscal projects a strong outlook for entry and junior-level employees, in both services and manufacturing sectors, according to a report by TeamLease Services.

TeamLease Services is a staffing conglomerate that has released its 'Employment Outlook Report' for the services and manufacturing sectors for April to June 2023.

The outlook for mid-level employees in services and in manufacturing is also balanced, the report said.

"Industries around the world, including those in India, have been severely affected by the current global unrest, which has resulted in large-scale layoffs, a hiring freeze, and an imminent economic downturn," Kartik Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of Staffing at TeamLease Services, said.

Moneycontrol News