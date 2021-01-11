MARKET NEWS

First direct San Francisco-Bengaluru flight lands in India

Air India will operate two non-stop flights per week from the San Francisco International Airport to Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST
(Image: Twitter/@airindiain)

(Image: Twitter/@airindiain)


Air India's inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight, with an all-women cockpit crew at the helm, landed in India on January 11.

The 17-hour flight is the national carrier's longest direct route. The first flight on this route had a crew comprising of  Capt Zoya Aggarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akansha Sonaware, and Capt Shivani Manhas.

"In a moment to cherish & celebrate, women professionals of Indian civil aviation create history. Heartiest Congratulations to Capt Zoya Aggarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akansha Sonaware & Capt Shivani for flying over the North Pole to land in Bengaluru from San Francisco," Puri said.

The airline will operate two non-stop flights per week from the San Francisco International Airport to Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. Air India will also operate two flights a week in the other direction - Bengaluru to San Francisco.

According to a PTI report, Air India will operate the flights using the Boeing 777-200LR long-range aircraft equipped with 238 seats, comprising eight First Class, 35 Business Class, and 195 Economy Class seats.
TAGS: #Air India #aviation #India
first published: Jan 11, 2021 10:15 am

