App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

First Cut | ACC Q4 CY18 review: Volumes inline, margins disappoint again

The overall demand for the cement sector continues to remain buoyant driven by large scale infrastructure projects.

Sachin Pal @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ACC, India's second-largest cement company promoted by global cement giant Lafarge Holcim, reported a stable set of earnings in the fourth quarter of CY18. The company reported a healthy topline on the back of higher cement volumes, but its operational performance was weaker as costs continued to hurt its margins.

Capture -1

ACC reported revenues of Rs 3,895 crore for the quarter gone by. The revenue growth of 11 percent year-on-year (YoY) was driven by an increase in overall volumes. ACC's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of Rs 487 crore was 10 percent higher in comparison to last year. Its EBITDA margins contracted by approximately 20 bps YoY as a rise in input costs (power and fuel, freight expenses) dragged its margins. The margins also declined by approximately 40 bps on a sequential basis.

Capture -2

related news

Strong demand across regions, especially central and eastern markets, drove up cement volumes. The company reported an increase of 9 percent YoY in cement volume to 7.5 million tonnes (MT) while the ready-mix concrete (RMC) volumes came in higher by 15 percent YoY.

Realisations were marginally higher on a year-on-year basis, but a corresponding increase in costs kept the EBITDA per tonne under pressure. Realisations improved on a sequential basis as prices picked up in certain parts after a weak monsoon.

The overall demand for the cement sector continues to remain buoyant driven by large scale infrastructure projects. Overall, the cement demand witnessed a healthy volume growth 8-10 percent in Q4 CY18 and the same is anticipated to continue in Q1 CY19 as well. ACC has strong business fundamentals and a cash-rich balance sheet and remains well positioned to benefit from the improvement of the sectoral landscape.

 
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #ACC Cement #Business #Companies #earnings #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Recommendations #Result Analysis

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.