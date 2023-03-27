First Citizens Bank buys deposits & loans of SVB: 7 things to know about the bank holding company

First Citizens submitted a bid for SVB immediately after its collapse and was also active in the data room the FDIC set up for another sale process.

In a major development, First Citizens Bank & Trust has agreed to acquire all deposits and loans of the troubled SVB Financial Group’s Silicon Valley Bank, according to a Bloomberg report.

The lender had submitted a bid for SVB immediately after its collapse and was also active in the data room the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) set up for another sale process. Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association had approximately $167 billion in total assets and about $119 billion in total deposits as of March 10.

Transaction included purchase of about $72 billion of its assets at a discount of $16.5 billion. Approximately $90 billion in securities and other assets will remain in the receivership for disposition by the FDIC.

As per the Federal Reserve data, First Citizens was the 30th largest commercial bank in the US by assets at the end of 2022. Here are 10 things to know about one of the largest US bank.





First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company founded and now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, US.

2. Its main subsidiary is First Citizens Bank and it is one of the largest banks in the US.

3. Frank Holding, Junior is the Chairman and CEO of First Citizens BancShares, Inc., and its subsidiary First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company

4. The bank has more than 500 branches in 22 US states.

5. The company is one of the biggest buyers of failed US lenders. Since 1971, it has acquired more than 35 banks in the US.

6. First Citizens has $109 billion in assets and $89.4 billion as total deposits. In 2022, First Citizens was the 30th largest commercial bank in the US by assets

7. First Citizens acquired CIT Group Inc. in a deal valued at more than $2 billion in 2022.

