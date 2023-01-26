English
    Firmer stocks await U.S. GDP data before Wall St opening bell

    Oil prices gained about 1% on expectations that demand will strengthen as top oil importer China reopens its economy, while gold eased after hitting a 9-month peak.

    Reuters
    January 26, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST

    Stocks held their gains on Thursday ahead of U.S. economic growth figures as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week will flag a pause in the central bank's run of hefty interest rate hikes.

    The dollar fell to an eight-month low against its peers as a gloomy fourth-quarter earnings season continued ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, and Bank of England meetings next week, with all three expected to continue hiking interest rates.

    Ahead of that, the Commerce Department is due to releaseadvance estimates of U.S. fourth-quarter gross domestic productlater on Thursday, with expectations that strong growth continued in the final months of 2022.