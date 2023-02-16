 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Firing employees for behaviour outside the office: What do HR policies and the law say?

Abhishek Sahu
Feb 16, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

Recent incidents have proved that professional lives are impacted by the choices made in personal lives. This points to a larger resetting of the HR rulebook, which employees must keep in mind.

Law experts say a company’s ‘Code of Conduct’ and ‘Code of Ethics’ are embedded in the terms of employment and employees themselves agree to follow the same through their journey with it.

American financial services company Wells Fargo recently sacked Shankar Mishra, its India Vice-President, after he allegedly urinated on a woman on an Air India flight. Max Life Insurance fired its deputy manager Manish Khattar, while PR firm Media Mantra gave Kamaljeet Kaur marching orders after both were arrested for allegedly torturing and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who worked for them as a domestic help.

These incidents show that people’s professional lives are impacted by the choices they make in their personal lives. They also point to a larger resetting of the HR rulebook, which employees must keep in mind.

“We are today getting screened a lot on our personal side and people are also sharing their private lives more on social media. This has created an alter ego for every person, which sometimes is not in one’s control,” Ganesh S, Global CHRO of edtech major Emeritus, told Moneycontrol.

When a person gets caught up in an ‘outside the workplace’ controversy, his/her/their organisations also get dragged in, he said. “Public resentment or opinion about the individuals who get caught up in these issues gets extended to the organisations they work for, in pressurising the organisations to act.”