Fire in parcel van of Malabar Express in Kerala; none injured

A fire broke out in a parcel van of the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Malabar Express train about 40 kms from here on Sunday, Railway sources said.

All passengers were safely disembarked and the fire put out by the Fire force personnel, they said.

According to initial information, the loco pilot noticed smoke in the parcel van in the front part of the train around 7.40 am at Edava between Varkala and Paravur stations and immediately alerted railway officials.

The fire was confined to the parcel van and the train has been detained at the spot, the sources added.