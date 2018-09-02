App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2018 11:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

FIR lodged against two companies for availing Rs 120 cr loan via fake docs

The FIR was lodged following a complaint by the bank's Assistant Vice President Sanjay Sharma on Thursday

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A case has been registered against two companies for allegedly taking loans to the tune of Rs 120 crore from HDFC Bank by furnishing forged documents, police said on Saturday.

According to an FIR lodged with the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in the case, the companies owned by Rash Pal Singh Todd and Mandhir Singh Todd got loans to the tune of around Rs 120 crore using fake and forged documents.

"The Todds are people of Indian origin. The fact that they furnished fake forged documents came to light during the physical comprehensive stock audit and verification of the various documents which were submitted to the bank by the accused," the FIR said.

"The accused submitted balance sheets that showed profits even though the companies had been running in losses for the last four years," it added.

The FIR also said the companies claimed to have stocks in hand when actually they did not have any.

It said the accused companies were enjoying credit facilities from other banks as well and that this had been going on since March this year.

The FIR was lodged following a complaint by the bank's Assistant Vice President Sanjay Sharma on Thursday, the police said.

According to the complaint, the two companies deal in high-end luxury cars from their showroom and office in Gurgaon's Sector 53.
First Published on Sep 2, 2018 10:40 am

tags #Business #HDFC #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.