Finzy closes $2.3 million funding round

Finzy, a peer to peer lending platform, today said it has raised $2.3 million from various senior professionals in the banking and financial services industry and entrepreneurs.
The pre-series A round, which also includes $1.3 million raised in the first tranche in March 2018, will be used to fund the company's geographical expansion, technology investment and stronger distribution networks, it said in a statement.
"This round will help us scale our business closer towards break even. Currently, Finzy is a team of 60 passionate colleagues working towards providing a hassle free experience to our borrowers. We do not have even a single NPA till date," Finzy founder and CEO Amit More said.