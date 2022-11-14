Finterest EduTech technical analysis Live training programme 2022

Get set for Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme 2022 - a two-day live training programme.
Visit https://www.moneycontrol.com/finterestedutech to watch the pre-event discussion by Mr. N.S Fidai.
What will be discussed?
· Background on Technical Analysis
· How it has been life changing for many
· What all would be taught in the Finterest EduTech programme
· Life experience and journey over the years of the trainer
What’s in it for you?
· Lifetime Free Access to community of active traders
· Practical, high success strategies to be discussed
· Handholding and live trading sessions
To know more about the event, click here: https://www.moneycontrol.com/finterestedutech
Link to the video recording: https://sendgb.com/jtn9psZYPxk