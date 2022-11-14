 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Finterest EduTech technical analysis Live training programme 2022

Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST

In the Finterest EduTech programme, aspects such as technical analysis, how it has been life changing for many are discussed.

Your browser doesn't support HTML5 video.

Get set for Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme 2022 - a two-day live training programme.

Visit https://www.moneycontrol.com/finterestedutech to watch the pre-event discussion by Mr. N.S Fidai.

What will be discussed?

· Background on Technical Analysis

· How it has been life changing for many

· What all would be taught in the Finterest EduTech programme