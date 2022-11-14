English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE: US President Joe Biden At G20 Summit
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Finterest EduTech technical analysis Live training programme 2022

    In the Finterest EduTech programme, aspects such as technical analysis, how it has been life changing for many are discussed.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 14, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST

    Get set for Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme 2022 - a two-day live training programme.

    Visit https://www.moneycontrol.com/finterestedutech to watch the pre-event discussion by Mr. N.S Fidai.

    What will be discussed?

    · Background on Technical Analysis

    · How it has been life changing for many

    · What all would be taught in the Finterest EduTech programme

    · Life experience and journey over the years of the trainer

    What’s in it for you?

    · Lifetime Free Access to community of active traders

    · Practical, high success strategies to be discussed

    · Handholding and live trading sessions

    To know more about the event, click here: https://www.moneycontrol.com/finterestedutech

    Link to the video recording: https://sendgb.com/jtn9psZYPxk
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Finterest EduTech #Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme 2022 #N S Fidai #technical analysis #Technical Analysis Programme
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 05:29 pm