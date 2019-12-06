Fintechs laud RBI’s move to introduce prepaid payment instrument

The Reserve Bank of India has proposed the introduction of a prepaid payment instrument (PPI) that could be used only for transactions of goods and services worth up to Rs 10,000. It issued a statement announcing this following the Monetary Policy meeting on December 5, 2019.

The central bank believes that the usage of PPIs, like the one proposed, can help promote digital payments and financial inclusion.

It added that only banks and non-banking financial companies will be authorised to issue and load these PPIs. The instrument could be used for pay bills and merchant payments and transfer payments online.

Since it is a lower value PPI, the customer will have to submit essential minimum details to procure it from the bank. RBI said it will give final instructions about this by December 31, 2019 after notifying the changes to Foreign Exchange Management Act Regulations.

Fintech companies are lauding this move. Ramki Gaddipati, Co-founder and CTO of Zeta said, “This is a positive move by RBI, and will help digital payments sector broaden its horizon in India.

This removes KYC obligation for a limit of up to Rs 10,000; thus breathing fresh life into the prepaid system by making it more inclusive. PPIs have been instrumental in promoting digital payments in India, and this move will help drive inclusion and deeper penetration of digital payments in India.”