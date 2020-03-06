Why is leadership still a steep climb for women?

Leila Pourhashemi

Despite women comprising almost half of India’s population (according to Census India), gender inequality continues to exist in the workplace. According to a global survey by Grant Thornton, “Women in business: New perspectives on risk and reward,” India ranked third lowest in having women in leadership roles for the third consecutive year after Japan where only seven per cent of senior-level executives are women. And while there are now more women than ever within the Fintech industry, we still have significant room for improvement in terms of advancement.

Gender diversity is critical to an organization’s success. Women leading at all levels can enable a diversity of thoughts, skills and experiences, which can ultimately help create the best ideas. There are so many exciting opportunities for women to lead and innovate in this space.

Fintech has traditionally been a male-dominated industry; however, I’m pleased to share that nearly 50 percent of Blackhawk's leadership positions are held by women. Our CEO and President, Talbott Roche, was recently named the recipient of the Women in Payments' Advocate for Women Award, which recognizes industry leaders who champion the career advancement of women in the industry.

Still, women continue to face challenges in fintech leadership roles as well as in other technology leadership areas. To encourage more women to pursue careers in fintech, we have to start by emphasizing a STEM curriculum for girls early on. Women also face professional hurdles during the transition from managing to leading, typically during the promotion to director-level positions. At this stage, the potential for conscious and unconscious bias is high, as the people in decision making roles for leadership promotions tend to be men. Companies can address this by ensuring that interview panels and promotion decision-makers include both men and women and that there is a diverse group of candidates being evaluated for each position. By being aware of this dynamic, and with support from the top down throughout an organization, women can thrive in any leadership setting.