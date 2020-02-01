The Rapid Growth of Challenger Bank Market

In recent years, the so-called challenger/neo banks have grown in huge across the world, both in terms of numbers and revenue as well. This initiative focuses on implementing digitization, specifically in the under-served areas, which the traditional banks are failing to address.

The UK is the hub of challenger banks, with their services branched out globally. These retail banks vie with the ‘Big 4’: Barclays, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and the Lloyds Banking Group in terms of connectivity. According to a survey by CREALOGIX, 61 percent of UK bank customers are considering to open an account with neo bank in the next 3 years.

Neo banks are preceded by start-ups also, where integration and technological up-gradation constantly enhance the existing process.

They are everywhere

There are 100’s of challenger banks spread out from South America to continental Europe till Asia. Hong Kong, Asia’s international financial centre, has published a revised guideline on virtual bank authorization so that the new players are most welcome to apply for retail bank licensing. Recently introduced digital neo banks such as Digibank, launched by Singapore’s DBS bank in 2016, has created an impeccable record since its launch; InstantPay, founded in 2013, has shown an achievement of attaining 50 million unique customers, more than 1000 corporate clients, and one million daily transaction numbers as of H2 2019. In India, payment banks such as Airtel, India Post, JIO and Paytm have been consistent in improving their revenue year on year. Apart from these integrations, incorporation of many micro-finance banks in rural areas is seeing success upon customers’ demand by implementing exceptional rural schemes for better customer experience.

When we look into the potential entrant’s section, many start-ups have been provided licensing to kick-start this year such as YeLo, Open, Amica, YONO (You only need one), to name a few. YeLo allows gig economy workers to bank, pay, avail credit and take insurance very easily. Similarly, YONO allows its users to avail services such as taxi bookings, online shopping and medical bill payments apart from banking services such as instant account opening, easy fund transfers, bill payments, loans and more.

The Road Ahead

The biggest challenge that the challenger banks could face is a fee attached to any online service. Although some challenger banks are offering online services for free now, later it is going to be tough on them with an increase in customer demands. Moreover, the conventional banks themselves are on a path to full-scale digitization, and it’s a fact that the customers prefer direct banking rather than online because of the trust factor.