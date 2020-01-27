Survey Data Reveals 1 in 6 Americans Can't Make Their Monthly Bill Payments

New data from a survey conducted by mobile banking company Varo Money, Inc confirms something that many have long speculated: the average American doesn't have enough money to make ends meet. More than 1,100 participants across the country ages 18 to 75 provided responses, revealing the stress points in their personal budgets, as well as the amount of money they would need to feel more confident in the state of their financial health.

Keeping the Lights On

While the majority of Americans surveyed (69 percent) said they were spending 30 percent or less of their monthly income on housing, related costs took center stage in their ability to manage personal finances. More than one-third of people (35 percent) said that utilities were the biggest non-housing cost in their monthly expenditures, with nearly the same number (34 percent) saying that this is one of the key categories they wish they could reduce spending in.

The vast majority of respondents, however, stated that their overall expenses have increased in the past 12 months (78 percent) and expect it to increase again in the next (71 percent), and utilities is one area where they may be least likely to find relief.

Show Me the Money

Concerns about personal finance appear to be widespread: 79 percent of respondents were either somewhat or incredibly stressed about not having enough money to meet their needs today, let alone tomorrow. A whopping 90 percent of those surveyed said they do not feel like they are saving enough to cover unexpected expenses that may come up in the future. When asked how much more they'd need to feel confident about covering those needs, the dollar value wasn't astronomical: 66 percent of respondents say they'd need, at most, an additional $500 in their budget each month to feel prepared for what's to come.