App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 06:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fintech startup Zaggle ties up with Visa for innovative payments solutions for SMEs

Under this partnership, both the companies will jointly create solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups to improve productivity, efficiency and automate processes and reduce costs along with focusing on easy and faster credit through a unique card which will have forex, prepaid along with credit, Zaggle said in a statement.

PTI

Fintech startup Zaggle on May 23 said that it has partnered with payments technology major Visa to launch innovative payment solutions for SMEs and startups.

Under this partnership, both the companies will jointly create solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups to improve productivity, efficiency and automate processes and reduce costs along with focusing on easy and faster credit through a unique card which will have forex, prepaid along with credit, Zaggle said in a statement.

Zaggle will leverage Visa's expertise in the payments space to co-create and build new solutions for SMEs and will also be able to acquire new customers and merchants and get the latter's support for newer technological innovations and ideas.

Close

"This partnership will help us expand our services and client base who need to improve automation and digitise spends to bring in more transparency. In addition to this, our collaboration focuses on improving the working capital management of SMEs who are in dire need of a payment instrument that will help them optimize and improve cash flows for all their business expenses,” Zaggle founder Raj N Phani said.

related news

The platform adds over 600 SMEs every month, he said adding that with special focus on SMEs in the country which have been hardest hit due to this pandemic, it will be benefitted with a credit line, digitised spend and ability to borrow more by being able to show more digital transactions.

"SMEs remain the backbone of our economy. Now more than ever before, it has become more important for SMEs to assess how to best digitise their businesses," Arvind Ronta, Visa Head – Products, India and South Asia, said.

One such innovation is the 'Founders Card', a credit card, which Zaggle is planning to launch founders and CEOs of SMEs and startups in the next 45-60 days.

Zaggle currently works with more than 3,000 large customers and will open this platform to a million SMEs and has recently announced free Zaggle SAVE Do-it-Yourself (DIY) AI Powered Expense Management Solution for SMEs along with other cutting-edge API Banking products.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 23, 2020 06:00 pm

tags #Business #India #SME #Startup #Technology #Visa #Zaggle

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Exporters need to identify niche markets, key products to boost shipments: Suresh Prabhu

Exporters need to identify niche markets, key products to boost shipments: Suresh Prabhu

Japanese Author Haruki Murakami DJs ‘Stay Home’ radio show to lift spirits

Japanese Author Haruki Murakami DJs ‘Stay Home’ radio show to lift spirits

COVID-19 vaccine development at early stage in India; breakthrough unlikely within a year: Experts

COVID-19 vaccine development at early stage in India; breakthrough unlikely within a year: Experts

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.