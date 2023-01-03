 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
E-bus tender discovers 29% lower price than diesel ones: CESL

PTI
Jan 03, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST

This unified tender constitutes demand for electric buses from six Indian states & UTs Delhi, Telangana, Haryana, Surat (Gujarat), Kerala & Arunachal Pradesh, a statement said.

State-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), on Tuesday said the prices discovered for the 6,465 electric bus tender were 29 per cent lower than what it costs to operate diesel buses.

This is the first tender under the National Electric Bus Programme (NEBP). The lowest price discovered for a 12-meter bus (intra-city) was Rs 54.3/km, & 12-meter bus (intercity) was Rs 39.8/km.

For a 9-meter bus, the price discovered was Rs 54.46/km and a 7-meter bus was Rs 61.92/km.

The prices do not include a subsidy and are 29 per cent lower than what it costs to operate diesel buses, it stated.

"This is a remarkable step in helping to transform our state transport authorities and build out a new market for electric mobility in India," Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO, CESL said in the statement.