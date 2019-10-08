Fintech start-up Subh Loans gets NBFC licence from RBI

Fintech start-up Shubh Loans on October 8 said it has received a licence from the Reserve Bank of India to set up a non-banking financial company. The company said the licence has been received through the subsidiary -- Ekagrata -- of its parent company Datasigns Technologies.

Shubh Loans said it has already raised series A2 funding of Rs 34 crore ($4.8 million) from Omidyar Network India.

Shubh Loans, which is fast changing the way loans are disbursed and making credit accessibility easier, is set to implement NBFC compliant frameworks and governance processes, it said in a release.