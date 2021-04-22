MARKET NEWS

Fintech Revolut to hire 300 for India support hub

The company also appointed Paroma Chatterjee, a former executive at Lendingkart and Via.com among other companies, as its chief executive in India, Revolut said.

Reuters
April 22, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST

Revolut will hire 300 staff for its subsidiary in India and make a multi-million pound investment there as part of its global expansion, the British-based digital bank app said on Thursday.

Revolut is hiring in human resources, finance, growth, marketing and other functions as it bases support for its global operations from its Indian subsidiary, it said.

The company raised $500 million in a funding round at a valuation of $5.5 billion in early 2020, and according to media reports this month is seeking a further funding round that could double that valuation.

Founded in 2015 by former Credit Suisse trader Nik Storonsky and software developer Vladyslav Yatsenko, Revolut has since attracted more than 15 million retail customers with products including currency exchange, debit cards and stock trading.

The company said in March it had completed the first step to apply for a U.S. banking licence, and is launching its services for businesses across 50 states.
