RBI's Low KYC: A Blessing in Disguise for Fintech Companies

Fintech companies heave a sigh of relief with the central bank’s new norms around low KYC .

The Reserve Bank of India came up with the initiative on February 5, 2020, in order to ease out regulations for fintech companies, who still have a large number of non-compliant KYC accounts.

The central bank had earlier adviced the digital wallet companies, like Paytm, PhonePe, and AmazonPe, to comply with ‘full KYC’ on or before February 29, 2020. According to the reports, RBI is expected to permit transactions by offering customers the option to convert their ‘minimum KYC’ accounts to the newly introduced ‘low KYC’ PPI (Paid Payments Instruments) accounts.

How is low KYC norm going to help Fintech Companies?

At present, Fintech companies may see a major customer turnover with low KYC introduction.

Earlier, with the introduction of full KYC norms by the RBI, payment companies had seen a 40-45 percent decline in transactions. The RBI had permitted eKYC for the first 12 months, after which full KYC was made mandatory. According to a few sources, many Fintech Companies claimed that less than one-third of its 350 million registered users are KYC compliant.

Unless the RBI eases its regulations or extends the deadline, the majority of its users would be barred from using the platform. As a result, Fintech firms have been urging RBI to find alternative solutions to smoothen the KYC process, as huge costs were incurred from physical onboarding and verification of customers. Low KYC thus comes a big boon.

What impact has the new norm left on Fintech Companies?

It’s been conveyed that the low KYC PPI account will have a monthly transaction limit of Rs 10,000. This move will likely help 200 million non-compliant KYC mobile wallet users, many of which are authenticated via Aadhaar, as the deadline for full KYC compliance ends on February 29.

It seems that many Fintech companies are happy with this introduction. However, the leading wallet Paytm is the first to respond to the Low KYC announcement. Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma mentioned that “the customer’s consent will be taken before the ‘low KYC’ conversion of the accounts happens. In the course of the next few days, the company will announce the details of how this conversion will happen. He further added that the KYC was already done, but was later ruled invalid due to the restrictions of the Aadhaar KYC procedure.”

Apart from popular experts, a few customers have also shared their view on Low KYC. One of the twitter users tweeted saying that low KYC will be “More about increasing digital volumes than retention”.

Predominantly, RBI is encouraging fintech companies to leverage emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and face matching and recognition technologies, to ensure that the integrity of the process as well as the information furnished by the customer is genuine and authentic.