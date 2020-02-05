App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 11:19 PM IST

Pintec extends support to SMEs located in areas affected by Coronavirus

Pintec is well prepared to provide operational management and IT services through remote working in line with the government's anti-epidemic measures.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Small and micro enterprises (SMEs) in parts of China are facing pressure under the coronavirus outbreak. On February 1, the People's Bank of China, the Ministry of Finance, the Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the Securities Regulatory Commission, and State Administration of Foreign Exchange jointly announced a statement to encourage financial institutions to support affected SMEs.

In response to this, independent fintech solutions provider, Pintec Technology, has launched a series of measures to support SMEs located in severely affected areas, as well as provided financial institutions with technical support for their relief plans following the government's requirement.

As of today, some of Pintec's financial institutional partners such as Fullerton Credit and Yunnan Trust have launched several relief measures like extended repayment to help SME customers, coronavirus patients, and medical staff who are in Hubei province and other severely affected areas. Pintec immediately provided full technical support to optimize and update the system to ensure these relief measures can be implemented as soon as possible.

At the same time, Ganzhou Jimu Small Loan Co., Ltd., which is owned by Pintec, also provided several relief measures for their SME customers who are based in Jiangxi province and other severely affected areas. In addition, Pintec has implemented a green customer service channel for coronavirus patients, isolated observers, medical staff, and SME customers to assist them in getting relief from financial institutions.

Pintec is well prepared to provide operational management and IT services through remote working in line with the government's anti-epidemic measures. Pintec will make efforts to overcome the impact caused by the coronavirus epidemic, as well as join hands with its partners to support the society to battle against the epidemic.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 11:19 pm

tags #BFSITech

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.