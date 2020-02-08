App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 08, 2020 02:39 PM IST

Ocrolus launches funding initiative for Kiva's Global Micro-lending Program

Zero-interest loans support mission of developing a financially inclusive world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ocrolus, a fintech infrastructure company that transforms documents into actionable data with over 99 percent accuracy, has announced a new lending program through a partnership with Kiva, a non-profit organization that enables anyone to make zero-interest loans to specific entrepreneurs in over 85 countries.

Ocrolus believes that access to capital can change businesses and change lives. In 2019, through its partners and customers, Ocrolus created a faster application and approval process for over 1.4 million business loans. In fact, over $56.8 billion in loans was funded using data from the Ocrolus platform in 2019.

With the Kiva program, Ocrolus is working with its customers to tell their stories about business lending. For every story published on the Ocrolus website, Ocrolus will provide $5,000 toward Kiva-backed loans. Additionally, Ocrolus is matching customer funding on a dollar-for-dollar basis up to an additional $5,000. Ocrolus has also organized a quarterly bonus funding program which will free up more funds based on customers' usage of the Ocrolus platform. Once again, customer funding will be matched dollar for dollar by Ocrolus.

First Published on Feb 8, 2020 02:39 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

