NPCI appoints K Viswanath as Chief Risk Officer

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has appointed K. Viswanath as its new Chief Risk Officer (CRO).

As CRO, Viswanath would be functioning on Enterprise Risk Management, Fraud Risk Management, Technology Audit & Compliance, Integrated Privacy Risk Committee and Information Security.

In his new role, Viswanath will be in-charge of formulating and deploying risk governance as well as information security strategy for the organization to ensure smooth payment transactions in the ecosystem. He would be accountable for identifying strategies for risk mitigation at the organization level based on risk/return characteristics and review overall risk policy on a regular basis.

His responsibility also includes shaping the organization’s risk culture by setting up an effective top down approach for developing functional risk champions along with creating organization-wide risk awareness programme. Viswanath would be directly reporting to Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI.

Viswanath has an overall experience of more than two decades in the banking Industry. Prior to joining NPCI, he has spent over 13 years in the leadership role, managing the risk and fraud control for the payments business of HDFC Bank. He has also had an eight year long stint in HSBC where he handled various verticals including customer service, retail banking and debt management.

A Science graduate in Physics, Mathematics & Electronics from Bangalore University, Viswanth is also an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus where he pursued Executive Management Development Programme