Myths and Misconceptions around P2P Crypto dealing in India

Nischal Shetty

As we live in an era of ‘Fake News’, myths and misconceptions can be seen easily building all around us. Unfortunately, such Fake News can also be found spreading around the cryptocurrency market in India. To give you a contrast, the global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies is more than $250 billion, up from around $190 billion during the beginning of this year. In fact, even the lowest market capitalization after the infamous crypto crash was $102 billion (December 2018).

This is when Fake News has eroded substantial investor sentiment from the market. Cryptocurrencies experience volatility just like fiat currencies, however, they are more robust given that they’re backed by technology. Its market capitalization is growing and the only way it has to go is the way up. Just try and imagine its true potential if the crypto market also gathers the support of regular investors. It will be simply remarkable.



Crypto trading is illegal in India: This is the biggest myth that circulates within our country around crypto trading. It is false because there’s no regulation at all on cryptocurrencies in India. The Government of India is yet to come up with laws around cryptocurrencies and until then, Indians are free to own and trade in cryptocurrencies. It’s true that the RBI doesn’t allow Indian exchanges to hold bank accounts. But this doesn’t make crypto trading illegal because the power to legalise or criminalise something lies with the government. This particular stance of the Reserve Bank of India’s dates back to 2018 when it disallowed people from depositing in INR. It was an arbitrary measure taken without any prior research or consultation of industry players. Moreover, this move is being challenged in the Supreme Court.



So, let us have a look at some of the myths and misconceptions around crypto dealing in India, especially the ones around P2P trade:

2. You can be defrauded in a P2P trade: In P2P trade, the INR transaction happens between two individuals, i.e., the buyer pays directly to the seller’s bank account. So, there is a popular myth that despite transferring the crypto (or the money), the other person might not fulfill his/her obligation. This is also not true. In order to check this, the exchange keeps the cryptocurrency in an escrow account and transfers it only when the transaction is confirmed. Even if any dispute arises between the transacting parties, it gets easily resolved.

3. P2P is slow and complicated: Well, it’s not. WazirX, for instance, has the world’s first auto-matching P2P engine. So, the interface and experience are similar to the trading exchange. Any transaction takes around 15 minutes on average to get completed.

4. P2P is unsafe: Another myth is that the P2P trade is unsafe and there are no measures to guarantee the credibility of traders. Again, this is just a myth. Crypto exchanges have KYC-verified traders, so you know you’re dealing with legitimate traders. Also, an organization (such as the exchange itself) acts as escrow, thereby ensuring that the funds aren’t transferred until the seller confirms receiving the payment.

Cryptocurrencies became a global fad over the yesteryears. And why wouldn’t they? Their sheer ingenuity as a novel tech-driven tender and the revolutionary technology backing them, i.e. blockchain, have fueled this trend. These reasons are perhaps why the cryptocurrency market continues to receive high footfall of everyone from technocrats to the general masses. If you have been avoiding the burgeoning market because of these myths and misconceptions, maybe it is time for you to reconsider your decision.