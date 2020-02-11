App
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Innoviti enables Saadhan POS for instant UPI and RuPay acceptance enablement

It provides businesses the benefit of accepting all forms of payments on a single unified POS device, greatly simplifying backend reconciliation of payments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Payment solutions provider, Innoviti Payment Solutions, has launched a new Saadhan POS solution which is specifically designed to provide B2B businesses a quick and convenient packaged option to become compliant with the recently announced Regulatory requirements that mandate compulsory provision of UPI and RuPay acceptance modes at all businesses with annual turnover exceeding Rs. 50 crore.

The new Saadhan POS comes pre-enabled to accept both RuPay Debit Cards as well as UPI-QR transactions, enabling B2B businesses to accept payments from their business customers through any of these options.  All Rupay debit card and UPI transactions on Saadhan POS will have zero charges. The POS will additionally accept Visa and Master issued credit and debit cards. It will therefore provide businesses the benefit of accepting all forms of payments on a single unified POS device, greatly simplifying backend reconciliation of payments.

A specially designed benefit of the Saadhan POS solution for merchants is that it comes pre-packaged with all necessary back-end transaction acquiring arrangements with acquiring banks, thereby enabling the Saadhan POS to be activated for the merchant within 15 minutes, in sharp contrast to existing industry norm of nearly 1-2 weeks.

Additionally, the Saadhan POS is complemented by a convenient mobile phone-based Tracking App that allows the merchant to track his transaction processing and settlement on a real time basis across both Rupay and UPI transactions. It also provides merchants the additional feature flexibility of processing transaction through either the regular route or as EMI billing transactions.

Amrita Malik, Chief Business Officer, Innoviti, said, “Consistent innovation to meet rapidly evolving business needs of our merchant partners is at the very core of Innoviti’s DNA.  The recent regulatory changes making UPI and Rupay Debit acceptance mandatory for specified businesses has created a need amongst our partners for a simple one-stop solution that can be enabled quickly to meet regulatory deadlines. The new Saadhan POS is carefully designed to meet those expectations and we are delighted with the response it is getting from our retailer partners.”

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 02:22 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

