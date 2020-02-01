App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 11:42 PM IST

Informa & Neuro-ID Partner to remove digital friction in the customer journey

Neuro-ID's Friction Index scientifically measures and monitors digital friction to improve customer experience

Informa Financial Intelligence, provider of solutions for financial services professionals, and subsidiary of Informa PLC, the international exhibitions, events, business intelligence and academic publishing group, has entered into a partnership with next-generation analytics company Neuro-ID, to empower digital transformation and customer experience initiatives.

"Today's consumers demand a better digital experience as they interact with financial institutions," said Craig Woodward, President of Informa Financial Intelligence. "While that may seem to be a straightforward concept, utilizing technology to scientifically measure and explain digital friction in the customer journey was not available. Our partnership with Neuro-ID will help solve one of our customers' biggest challenges."

Via a simple JavaScript installation, leading brands can now see points of friction, points of hesitation and points of confidence, and compare those to global standards using the Friction Index®.  This unprecedented layer of intelligence makes it possible to adjust and optimize the digital customer experience in real time to produce ideal results on a per-customer basis.

"Nine out of ten digital customer journeys result in frustration or failure," said Jack Alton, CEO of Neuro-ID. "The inability to measure and understand the experience digital consumers are having has led to endless cycles of A/B testing and hypothesizing. Neuro-ID's Friction Index® upgrades a company's visibility by providing game-changing behavioral analytics to help explain where and why customers are abandoning or completing each step of the customer journey."

This partnership links together both the behavioral measurement of digital friction that Neuro-ID bring to market, with the visual, best in class journeys that Financial Intelligence provides via their Digital Trackers.  These Digital Trackers serve as guides, allowing customers to benchmark their own journey and user experience across multiple touch points including retail checking, small business, credit card and unsecured lending offerings.

"For more than twenty years, Informa has been the leading provider of business intelligence and benchmarking products to over 95% of the world's top 500 financial institutions. The partnership with Neuro-ID underscores Informa's deep commitment to help clients advance their digital transformation initiatives," added Alton.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 11:42 pm

tags #BFSITech

