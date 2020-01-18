Indian fintechs steal a march over Chinese counterparts

V Bhatia

The peacock is dancing circles around the dragon in the fintech world. Confused? Let’s explain.

According to CB Insights, India overtook China as the leading fintech startup hub in Asia by attracting a larger volume of investments in Q1 2019. Indian fintech startups received around $286 million VC investments during this period, while their Chinese counterparts received $192.1, which is 87.56 percent drop over the past year.

According to Tracxn, fintech startups raised $3.2 billion in 2019 and invested a huge amount of these funds in enhancing their technology prowess, making them further attractive to prospective investors.

Take for instance, Flipkart-owned PhonePe. Starting as a digital wallet in 2017, once it kicked off its offline model in 2019, it scaled it to five million acceptance points within nine months. This was possible as it made its online-to-offline model seamless by leveraging its inherent technology blueprint.

Explaining investors’ keenness to invest in Indian fintechs as compared to Chinese companies, Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder, True Beacon and Zerodha said that China’s billion-dollar funding simmered down following tighter regulations. This resulted in an investment slowdown across the country’s tech sector, not just in fintech.

He added that China is overcoming a ‘capital winter’ compounded by political and economic uncertainties and the government’s ongoing efforts to reduce financial risks. Comparatively, India's more cautious approach tempered by regulatory changes made its fintech companies an attractive investment.

“While financial wealth is no guarantee of a thriving fintech ecosystem, success begets investments. Investors will be keen to invest in Indian fintechs if there is a promise of growth and continuation of positive indicators like innovative, collaborative, data-focused business models with banks and other incumbents looking to adapt these new ways,” Kamath added.

While Indian fintech companies currently have a headstart over their Chinese peers, the government can play a key role in ensuring further funding activity in this sector.

Fortunately, the government has been creating an enabling environment for the sector over the past few years.

Kamath recommended that the government continue to create a conducive environment for fintechs to thrive by providing tax relief and removing barriers to access for funding and market entry. The segment would also benefit from government advocacy.

India is likely to maintain a strong foothold due to many macroeconomic factors. These include the country’s large population, talent pool and entrepreneurial drive aided by governmental push.