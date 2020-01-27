Global plastic card industry grows to record-high $27B

The global plastic card industry reports a 2.8% increase to a record-high $27 billion, which is equal to the production of 37.1 billion cards, according to the International Card Manufacturers Association's (ICMA) 2020 State of the Card Industry.

ICMA's analysis is based on its newly released 2019 Global Card Market and Personalization and Fulfillment Statistics Reports.

"New innovations and technologies will continue to impact the financial card segment in 2020 and beyond," said Al Vrancart, ICMA founder emeritus and industry advisor. "Regardless of the hype about mobile wallets and digital payment tools, cards won't be going away anytime soon. The demand for metal cards will surge and contactless, 'tap-and-go' cards will grow while security remains top-of-mind."

From a global perspective, the Asia Pacific region was the top producer in 2019 with 16.3 billion cards produced, as a result of embracing mobile and card innovation and technology. North America ranked second with 9.5 billion cards manufactured, which was a 3.2% increase compared to 2018. The growth was a result of accelerated contactless conversion.

The plastic card industry is comprised of traditional cards (with or without magnetic stripes or barcodes) and chip cards (contact/contactless or dual interface).

Among market segments, gift cards showed the strongest volume growth in 2019 with a 7.1% increase. The number of transportation cards grew 6.5% and the number of government and health cards grew 5.5%. Despite growing use of digital gift cards, the demand for physical gift cards was still strong. Consumers prefer a physical gift card with unique packaging that creates an upscale presentation.

Contactless technology can provide the security and the transaction speed necessary for transit fare card and turnstile applications. As the segment continues to grow and adopt smart contactless card ticketing, it will spur adoption of a "tap-and-go" solution, especially as consumers gain comfort.