From ecommerce to fintech, Sachin Bansal bets big on disruption

V Bhatia

He came, he saw, he conquered – and then he exited. That’s how one can best sum up the story of Flipkart’s co-founder, Sachin Bansal.

He sold his $1 billion stake in the online ecommerce major in February 2018, after Walmart acquired it and proceeded to start an investment firm, Navi Technologies, with Ankit Agarwal. Soon, he invested in various startups, including ride-hailing company, Ola, and two-wheeler electric vehicle organization, Ather Energy.

However, Navi Technologies was created to focus on India’s burgeoning financial services sector. So, in 2018, the serial investor acquired a majority stake in Bengaluru’s Chaitanya Rural Intermediation Development Services (CRIDS) for INR 739 crore. This micro-lending NBFC provides access to credit to people without formal access to finance and loans.

This was in addition to his investment in U Gro Capital, a tech-enabled lending platform targeting small businesses. Keeping a keen eye for embattled companies, Bansal astutely acquired Essel Group’s mutual fund business and took over DHFL General Insurance from the beleaguered Wadhawan Global Capital.

Betting big on financial services

After revolutionizing the way India shopped, Bansal wants to transform how it banks. Navi continually identifies opportunities that disrupt traditional business models in the BFSI and fintech space and seeks ways to align with these. As a tech entrepreneur, Bansal is especially inclined towards startups offering intuitive fintech solutions to ease consumer pain points.

This explains his INR 250 crore investment, respectively, in home financer, Altico Capital India Ltd, and consumer lender, IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd. These continual investments help Bansal broad base Navi’s portfolio, while hedging its risks. Moreover, a bouquet of wide-ranging financial products always enhances a company’s value, as Bansal would well know.

His experience in the ecommerce segment would also have made him aware that India’s emerging growth story lies in its heartlands. Traditional financial institutions (FIs) with their mammoth structures are incapable of quickly responding to dynamic demands and trends as compared to nimble-footed NBFCs. By targeting the often-underserved smaller businesses and middle-class segment, Bansal wants to tap into a large white customer space.

To better compete with larger FIs, Bansal recently applied for a universal banking license, through CRIDS, in line with the Reserve Bank of India regulations. "Building a universal bank is a reflection of our commitment to provide financial services to those who need them most," Bansal said in a statement. “Our vision is to go beyond what hitherto has been broadly defined as 'financial inclusion' and provide access to formal financial services using technology that people can use intuitively and easily. We aim to make banking simple, accessible and affordable through a consumer-centric and technology-driven approach.”

Subsequently, he also resigned from the board of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

Bansal has indeed put his money where his mouth is. Can he recreate the Flipkart success story in the financial services segment as well? Time will tell!