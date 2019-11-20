Fintech firm Aye Finance raises Rs 125 crores from FMO

FMO will work closely with Aye Finance to expand their services to women entrepreneurs in the country
Aye Finance has raised Rs 125 crores in debt from Dutch entrepreneurial development bank – FMO, through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures.
With the recent fundraise Aye is gearing up to bolster its lending portfolio and expand the outreach in providing credit specifically to women-owned micro-enterprises in India.
In addition to providing debt, FMO will work closely with Aye Finance to expand their services to women entrepreneurs in the country through a Gender Finance program.
This transaction was syndicated and executed by Chennai-based Northern Arc Capital, a leading debt investor and platform in the credit segment.
Mr. Sanjay Sharma, MD and Founder of Aye Finance said, “While we have women as co-applicants for over 95 percent of our loans, we believe we can do more in enabling the women micro-enterprises of India to bring about a more transformative impact on the economy. We expanded our branch network this year to the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat & Maharashtra which have a prevalence of women entrepreneurship and with these funds from FMO we will be supporting the growth of women-led enterprises in these states as well in the other 14 State that we have our presence.”“We are proud to onboard Aye Finance as a client of FMO. The debentures issued by Aye are particularly interesting as the on-lending will be to micro-entrepreneurs, of which half will be dedicated to women entrepreneurs in the financial inclusion area of underbanked end clients. FMO’s partnership with Aye therefore significantly contributes to SDG 5, gender equality and SDG 10, reduced inequalities,” said Linda Broekhuizen, Chief Investment Officer FMOGet access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.