Fintech firm Aye Finance raises Rs 125 crores from FMO

Aye Finance has raised Rs 125 crores in debt from Dutch entrepreneurial development bank – FMO, through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures.

With the recent fundraise Aye is gearing up to bolster its lending portfolio and expand the outreach in providing credit specifically to women-owned micro-enterprises in India.

In addition to providing debt, FMO will work closely with Aye Finance to expand their services to women entrepreneurs in the country through a Gender Finance program.

This transaction was syndicated and executed by Chennai-based Northern Arc Capital, a leading debt investor and platform in the credit segment.

Mr. Sanjay Sharma, MD and Founder of Aye Finance said, “While we have women as co-applicants for over 95 percent of our loans, we believe we can do more in enabling the women micro-enterprises of India to bring about a more transformative impact on the economy. We expanded our branch network this year to the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat & Maharashtra which have a prevalence of women entrepreneurship and with these funds from FMO we will be supporting the growth of women-led enterprises in these states as well in the other 14 State that we have our presence.”