Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fintech firm AiX launches AI powered conversational Bond Broker

Bondsai is anticipating volumes of $10-$20 billion in digital infrastructure bonds in the first year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
AiX, an AI Fintech firm is launching 'Bondsai, an Artificial Intelligence Bond Broker, setting their sights on disrupting the USD 15 trillion market.

AiX has partnered with XinFin to leverage the XinFin protocol to facilitate offerings of global cutting-edge Infrastructure deals and create liquidity in traditional bonds in order to generate funding for projects. AiX's Bondsai along with XinFin will enable Development Banks and Government Treasuries to efficiently offload de-risked loans to secondary markets and thus provide more new lending.

By tokenising infrastructure bonds, XinFin and AiX aim to bridge a gap in the market allowing them to provide direct liquidity access to global institutional investors for investments in critical physical infrastructure projects such as power, water, and transportation. The first issuance of bonds will take place in the 3rd Quarter of 2019 and will consist of approximately $250- $400m of AAA rated, sovereign backed, post-risk infrastructure bonds from the books of the Development Banks and Government Treasuries.

AiX will act as the syndicate lead, automatically connecting market makers, brokers, banks and institutional investors over Bondsai - their AI trading platform. XinFin will use Bondsai for OTC Trading and will get continuous support from AiX's technology and hybrid institutional broking team. AiX will leverage Xinfin's KYC Enforced Public Network Masternodes for global public investors including pension funds, insurance companies and financial institutions as potential tokenised bond buyers, to generate liquidity for the digital infrastructure bonds via its innovative technology.

Bondsai is anticipating volumes of $10-$20 billion in digital infrastructure bonds in the first year, and expects volumes to continue growing quickly over the longer term.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #AI #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

