Fintech set to revolutionize supply chain financing

V Bhatia

Fintech has been gradually revolutionizing several traditional businesses. Now, the supply chain (SC) industry is set to be impacted by its far-reaching constructive ramifications.

According to Nirav Choksi, Co-Founder and CEO, CredAble, supply chain performance affects 100 percent of a company’s revenue but only part of their income statement. Hence, SC problems can significantly impact the business, as can its successes. Companies are, therefore, relying on fintech-based SC solutions to disrupt traditional business models and become more agile, fast, efficient and competitive.

Talking about how fintech is revolutionizing SC financing, he said, “Traditional SC financing were the staid financial products, which were either a continuous line or a working capital term loan. The new age fintech NBFC’s (whether they were operate in retail or B2B environments) have reimagined the whole credit assessment and enablement of the economic journey.”

ASPECTS OF FINTECH IN SC

A key trend in fintech-based SC financing is offering API-based solutions. This allows banks to opt for an asset-light model, which lowers their overheads and they can choose to pass some of these fiscal benefits to their customers.

Financial services in the SC industry often need customization, and coordination between many parties. This is where fintech can play the role of an enabler. Explaining the characteristics of any SC fintech platform, Chokshi said that it should be an intuitive and bespoke technology stack, which is customer-centric.

“It should comprise products with strong customer orientation, which solve real world problems of access and distribution. They should be supported by just-in-time and always available infrastructure, which drives up customer retention in the long run. Additionally, it should have an asset-light operating model that is scalable and reliable,” he noted.

Asset-light operations with technologies that revolve around APIs are becoming a natural go-to for many companies. Fintech can also solve specific problems by collaborating with larger financial institutions (FI) primary through API.

Talking about how fintechs can play a robust role in this ecosystem, Chokshi said, “Joining hands with a large bank or FI provides fintechs with the customer access and distribution muscle that otherwise would have been difficult or expensive to acquire. Many FIs also end up acquiring fintechs to ensure that their IP is locked for a definite period and leverage their technology stack and business model. Banks and FIs also incubate or have their inhouse fintech accelerators,” he added.

This ability to adapt to dynamic situations is what is increasingly driving the adoption of fintech-based supply chain solutions. The layer of security and customization is definitely a bonus.