App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 02:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FinPoints, Doo Tech partnership to provide cutting-edge Fintech

This partnership will facilitate the enhancement and strengthening of FinPoints' offerings with the resources of a long-time fintech giant, perfectly complementing its independent product development.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Singapore-based FinPoints has entered into a partnership with fintech provider Doo Tech. This partnership will facilitate the enhancement and strengthening of FinPoints' offerings with the resources of a long-time fintech giant, perfectly complementing its independent product development.

FinPoints conducts independent research and development to create the next generation trading system as well as to enable high capacity and ultra-low latency trading in a secure and trusted environment. Its network ecosystem empowers institutional and retail traders with competitive solutions. Its products and services offer enhanced flexibility and customisation options to adapt to each clients' business strategy, achieving greater results.

FinPoints enables financial companies to move towards a more robust technology. Through helping clients identify areas of infrastructure development that are crucial to increasing revenue gains, speed, reliability and efficiency, FinPoints brings sustainable, competitive advantages.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 02:57 am

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.