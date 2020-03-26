FinPoints, Doo Tech partnership to provide cutting-edge Fintech

Singapore-based FinPoints has entered into a partnership with fintech provider Doo Tech. This partnership will facilitate the enhancement and strengthening of FinPoints' offerings with the resources of a long-time fintech giant, perfectly complementing its independent product development.

FinPoints conducts independent research and development to create the next generation trading system as well as to enable high capacity and ultra-low latency trading in a secure and trusted environment. Its network ecosystem empowers institutional and retail traders with competitive solutions. Its products and services offer enhanced flexibility and customisation options to adapt to each clients' business strategy, achieving greater results.

FinPoints enables financial companies to move towards a more robust technology. Through helping clients identify areas of infrastructure development that are crucial to increasing revenue gains, speed, reliability and efficiency, FinPoints brings sustainable, competitive advantages.