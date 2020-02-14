App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 11:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fingopay to launch biometric finger vein payment technology

The world's first bank-to-bank Finger Vein ID transaction allows customers to prove identity and pay using only their finger, thus enabling secure transactions with no need for cash, cards or passwords.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Biometric VeinID platform Fingopay will soon launch an open banking retail pilot with payments company Reflow. The partnership enabled the Fintech to successfully complete the world’s first bank-to-bank, face to face payment using Finger VeinID.

It allows retailers and merchants to handle bank-to-bank transactions (in addition to traditional card rails), reducing costs and receiving instant settlement in up to three hours, as opposed to the typical three to five-day lag time with card payments.

The month-long pilot comes as a result of an ongoing partnership with Reflow as Fingopay gears up for its global launch in Manchester later this quarter. From Spring, merchants across the city will be the first in the world to adopt the Fingopay network and let customers pay with just a scan of their finger.

Close

Nick Dryden, CEO at Sthaler the creators of Fingopay, commented, “Through this Open Banking pilot, we can demonstrate to the FCA, the financial services industry and retail partners how versatile, reliable and secure Fingopay is for payment acceptance.”

related news

“Our biometric finger vein payment technology offers an innovative and unique way for Reflow to combine bank-to-bank payment with physical, face to face payments at point of sale, and this trial demonstrates the future potential of this type of identity authenticated customer experience.”

Fingopay uses Hitachi Vein ID technology to allow customers to prove identity and pay using only their finger. It enables fast, safe, secure transactions, with no need for cash, cards or passwords.

At tills, harmless infrared light maps the unique pattern of finger veins, verifying payment in two seconds through its biometric cloud-based matching system. As no card or mobile is needed the payment process is quicker than any other way to pay. Unlike fingerprints, a vein pattern leaves no trace and cannot be copied. It is an ideal biometric for high security authentication.

Dryden continued, “2020 will be a crucial year for Fingopay as we roll out our payment and ID technology across various markets in Manchester, the UK, Europe and North Africa. We are excited that this pilot with Reflow allows us to instantly provide solutions for those adopting Fingopay, no matter the payment partner, scheme or processing application required.”

CTO of Reflow, Diptesh Mishra said, “Reflow’s Variable Recurring Payment APIs built into our core payments platform enable a number of innovative use cases with ease, security and speed. It was great working with Open Banking to understand their vision and work closely with Fingopay”.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 11:34 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.