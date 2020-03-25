App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 11:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Covid-19: A boon or bane for the fintech lenders?

Fintech lenders are vulnerable in this time of coronavirus pandemic, but are also looking at newer avenues.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The outbreak of fatal Coronavirus infection has emerged as a formidable challenge for businesses and governmentsglobally. Fintech firms too, especially the new-age digital llending platforms, are  feeling the heat amidst the transforming dynamics.

In the US market, many fintech companies have been affected due to the drop in overall lending as unemployment grew. Digital platform that focus on offering loans to individuals with low to medium credit scores have been particularly at risk, reports highlight.

While many of these fintechs have been effectively filling the credit gap that was left unaddressed by the traditional banks, COVID-19 has given rise to unprecedented situation globally.

Close

Fear, anxiety and quarantining reduced consumer expenses. This implies FinTech firms in the payments sector like Square, Stripe, or Chime will collect irregularly lower payments. Both Visa and MasterCard have alerted shareholders regarding a sharp downswing in cross-border plus travel-related spending, chopping their expected deals by 2% to 4%.

related news

Although the pandemic may result in increased adoption of new virtual mechanisms, there is also a risk of an investment freeze in case of early-stage startups. The Financial Brand argues that some early-stage fintech enterprises may get shut down, as the coronavirus outbreak could affect venture capitalists financing for young firms, as well as existing ones.

Fintech lenders might seem to stop investing in their newbies and prioritise their business.

Fortunately, there is a brigher side.

Amidst the bleak scenario, Fintech enterprises are prepared with digital channels to cater to the needs of people globally. César Cuevas who co-founded Linxe, a Colombian lending fintech elucidates that the consequence of the coronavirus on the fintech industry should not be daunting. He believes that the COVID-19 situation is leading to a greater adoption of digital banking services across the globe.

Rather than visiting banks physically, people are most likely to use fintech and digital channels in the upcoming days.

Experts also point out that the coronavirus will act as a wake up call for legacy banks that do not have a primary digital focus and will increasingly adopt digital channels as the preferred medium for customer transactions.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 11:40 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.