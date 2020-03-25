Coutloot to help offline retailers to sell products online during lockdowns

In light of various lockdowns to help curb the growth of pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, Mumbai-based e-commerce start-up and offline-to-online enabler, CoutLoot has introduced a “free-sell” model. The idea behind this initiative is to help offline retailers sell their products online and ensure a steady flow of income in a hassle-free manner.

Leveraging the power of AI to automate product cataloguing and listing, CoutLoot has been solving a critical problem, helping India’s burgeoning offline sellers sell online. While various government authorities are taking steps to curb the spread of Covid-19, this is a small gesture of the brand to fight together against the growing situation.

Since inception and especially amidst the growing emphasis on social distancing, the start-ups has observed more number of sellers registering on the platform. CoutLoot has clocked in a 300% week-on-week growth, with new sellers growing from 1,000 every day to almost 4,000 new seller registrations now. Consequently, online orders on the platform have also increased in popular categories like accessories and daily essentials by 150%.

Jasmeet Thind, Co-founder, Coutloot, said, “This is a crucial time for the nation and we should give our best to support each other. At CoutLoot, we have added more staff to our operations and customer care team, increasing the total team size to 70+ people who are now managing remote coordination between sellers and buyers. We are, furthermore, determined to leverage the best of cutting-edge technology in helping offline sellers add a consistent revenue stream by selling online.”

To promote the idea to the masses, CoutLoot is also doing a video campaign to engage more and more customers. From a Kirana outlet to clothing store, every seller can use the Coutloot app to sell their products online.