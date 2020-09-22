Fintech companies with China links on govt's radar: Report

Several financial technology apps have come under the government's scanner over links with Chinese entities, amid border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The apps are on the Centre's radar over data and privacy breaches, and might even be banned, according to a Mint report.

"What has set the alarm bells ringing is the presence of Chinese nationals as directors in several of these lending apps," a source told the Mint.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"The potential implications of a data compromise from fintechs such as lending apps are quite grave since it involves sharing sensitive financial data of the user to the lender," another source told Mint

"The kind of data one provides to fintech firms is riskier than what one would share on social media networks. Data on income tax, Aadhaar card and other details are taken by these app-based lenders," the source added.

Since the clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June, the Centre has banned 177 Chinese apps over security concerns.

The list of banned apps includes popular short video platform TikTok and the mobile version of gaming app PUBG.