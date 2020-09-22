172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|fintech-companies-with-china-links-on-govts-radar-report-5870341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fintech companies with China links on govt's radar: Report

Since the clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June, the Centre has banned 177 Chinese apps over security concerns.

Moneycontrol News

Several financial technology apps have come under the government's scanner over links with Chinese entities, amid border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The apps are on the Centre's radar over data and privacy breaches, and might even be banned, according to a Mint report.

"What has set the alarm bells ringing is the presence of Chinese nationals as directors in several of these lending apps," a source told the Mint.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"The potential implications of a data compromise from fintechs such as lending apps are quite grave since it involves sharing sensitive financial data of the user to the lender," another source told Mint

"The kind of data one provides to fintech firms is riskier than what one would share on social media networks. Data on income tax, Aadhaar card and other details are taken by these app-based lenders," the source added.

Since the clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June, the Centre has banned 177 Chinese apps over security concerns.

The list of banned apps includes popular short video platform TikTok and the mobile version of gaming app PUBG.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 01:48 pm

tags #Business #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.