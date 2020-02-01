Billtrust expands Business Payments Network with CSI Payments Platform integration

Billtrust, the leader in B2B order-to-cash solutions, announced that its Business Payments Network (BPN) is now integrated with global accounts payable automation leader, Corporate Spending Innovations (CSI), enabling their customers to automate payment delivery to suppliers through the network. In addition, CSI will be able to offer BPN access to financial institutions using their platform.

BPN has seen strong supplier adoption and a growing roster of network partners since its inception in November 2018. Since then, over one million transactions have flowed through the network, while invoices available to pay total over $275 billion.

"We've long recognized CSI as an AP innovator that continually increases volume to suppliers in our network," said Nick Babinsky, Vice President & General Manager, Business Payments Network at Billtrust. "We're thrilled to formally announce that we are partnering with CSI as they expand BPN supplier access to their corporate customers and financial institutions."