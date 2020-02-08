BigCommerce’s multi-currency solution to offer localized shopping experience

BigCommerce, the leading open SaaS e-commerce platform, has introduced a comprehensive suite of multi-currency features to streamline merchants’ cross-border operations and provide international customers with localized shopping experiences tailored to their native language and currency.

Available now across all plan types at no additional cost, BigCommerce’s multi-currency solution empowers its merchants to natively present, transact and settle purchases in more than 100 foreign currencies through pre-built integrations with leading payment providers Adyen, Elavon, Klarna, PayPal Express Checkout and Stripe. In addition, BigCommerce plans to add support for Barclaycard, BlueSnap and PayPal powered by Braintree in early 2020.

As brands and online marketplaces adapt to the rapid growth of cross-border commerce, a majority of consumers now expect merchants to allow them to pay using their local currency. A worldwide study conducted by PayPal found that 76 percent of online shoppers prefer to have the option to pay for purchases in either their local or preferred currency.

“In today’s global ecosystem, merchants not only need to have the technical ability to sell in new markets, but also provide international shoppers with a familiar, localized experience,” said Jimmy Duvall, chief product officer at BigCommerce. “BigCommerce’s enterprise-level multi-currency tools allow our merchants to quickly scale into new markets without forcing them to work with just one payment provider.”