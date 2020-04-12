App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2020 12:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengaluru’s Jana Small Finance Bank launches digital banking platform

DIGIGEN also offers a host of other exciting features, including online bill payment, instant money transfer and airport lounge access on debit card, to name a few.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jana Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, has launched DIGIGEN - a digital banking platform where customers can digitally open a Savings Account and Fixed Deposit instantly; anytime, anywhere.

DIGIGEN onboarding is a hassle-free, three-step process to open an account. True to its brand promise “paise ki kadar”, customers are eligible for an attractive 4.5 percent* p.a. interest rates on Savings Account with no minimum balance and up to 7.50 percent* p.a. interest on Fixed Deposits.

DIGIGEN also offers a host of other exciting features, including online bill payment, instant money transfer and airport lounge access on debit card, to name a few.

Close

All a new customer requires to do is fill her/his minimum details and provide AADHAR & PAN number as KYC to open a DIGIGEN account. Customers can deposit up to Rs.1 Lakh in this account before upgrading to a full KYC account with the Bank.

related news

Ajay Kanwal, MD & CEO of Jana Small Finance Bank, said: “One does not require to be tech-savvy to open a DIGIGEN account, as we have made the platform simple and user friendly. Customers will get real “paise ki kadar” when they choose the full feature* zero balance saving account giving them 4.5 percent p.a. and/ or a digital FD with 7.5 percent p.a. interest”

Jana Small Finance Bank has tied up with one of the leading network security company, to protect customers from phishing attacks. The bank has implemented information and cyber security policies in line with the Reserve Bank of India and ISO 27001 guidelines. Based on these policies, it has enforced detailed procedures for Application Security, Database Security, System Security and Network Security along with a 24-hour Security Operation Centre (SOC) for monitoring all transactions real time.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 12, 2020 12:16 am

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.