Bengaluru’s Jana Small Finance Bank launches digital banking platform

Jana Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, has launched DIGIGEN - a digital banking platform where customers can digitally open a Savings Account and Fixed Deposit instantly; anytime, anywhere.

DIGIGEN onboarding is a hassle-free, three-step process to open an account. True to its brand promise “paise ki kadar”, customers are eligible for an attractive 4.5 percent* p.a. interest rates on Savings Account with no minimum balance and up to 7.50 percent* p.a. interest on Fixed Deposits.

DIGIGEN also offers a host of other exciting features, including online bill payment, instant money transfer and airport lounge access on debit card, to name a few.

All a new customer requires to do is fill her/his minimum details and provide AADHAR & PAN number as KYC to open a DIGIGEN account. Customers can deposit up to Rs.1 Lakh in this account before upgrading to a full KYC account with the Bank.

Ajay Kanwal, MD & CEO of Jana Small Finance Bank, said: “One does not require to be tech-savvy to open a DIGIGEN account, as we have made the platform simple and user friendly. Customers will get real “paise ki kadar” when they choose the full feature* zero balance saving account giving them 4.5 percent p.a. and/ or a digital FD with 7.5 percent p.a. interest”

Jana Small Finance Bank has tied up with one of the leading network security company, to protect customers from phishing attacks. The bank has implemented information and cyber security policies in line with the Reserve Bank of India and ISO 27001 guidelines. Based on these policies, it has enforced detailed procedures for Application Security, Database Security, System Security and Network Security along with a 24-hour Security Operation Centre (SOC) for monitoring all transactions real time.